"If You Give a Child a Book" Campaign: Bridging the Literacy Gap

In middle-income communities across the United States, there are approximately 13 books available for every child. However, in some underserved communities, the stark reality is that there is only one book for every 300 children. This alarming disparity highlights the critical need for access to books, which studies have shown to be one of the most effective ways to help children succeed academically and in life.

Research has consistently demonstrated that having a wealth of books at home is a key factor in a child’s educational success. Books are not just a source of knowledge; they inspire curiosity, creativity, and a love for learning. Children who grow up in homes filled with books tend to perform better in school, develop stronger language skills, and have a greater chance of achieving their full potential.

In response to this critical need, the Scripps Howard Fund launched the "If You Give a Child a Book" campaign. The initiative is dedicated to putting books directly into the hands of children who need them the most—children in underserved communities where access to books is limited.

By providing these children with books, the campaign aims to ignite their love for reading, open their minds to new possibilities, and set them on a path to academic and lifelong success.

Supporting the "If You Give a Child a Book" campaign is simple yet impactful. By donating, you can help ensure that more children have access to the books they need to thrive. To make a contribution, visit scripps.com/fund/childhood-literacy/book-campaign, and your donation will go directly toward purchasing books for children in need.

Every book donated brings a child one step closer to a brighter future. With your help, we can bridge the literacy gap and empower the next generation to succeed in school and beyond.