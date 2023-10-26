Medicare Open Enrollment for 2024 is Happening Now: Expert Shares Preparation Tips

CarePlus Health Plans Regional President, Steven Ruiz, joined Inside South Florida to discuss what Floridians need to know when choosing a Medicare Advantage plan.

“You want to make sure you review your medical expenses for the past year,” says Ruiz. “And then think about what your budget and healthcare needs are for the coming year. You want to take a look at monthly premiums, deductibles, co pays for hospital stays and doctor visits. And also pay attention to what those annual maximum out of pocket costs are. You also want to consider whether or not you may qualify for state or federal financial assistance programs, which may actually help reduce your costs for covered prescription drugs. Care Plus can help you apply for a variety of those financial assistance programs.”

