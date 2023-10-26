Watch Now
Inside South Florida

Actions

Medicare Open Enrollment for 2024 is Happening Now: Expert Shares Preparation Tips

Posted at 6:10 PM, Oct 26, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-26 18:10:00-04

CarePlus Health Plans Regional President, Steven Ruiz, joined Inside South Florida to discuss what Floridians need to know when choosing a Medicare Advantage plan.

“You want to make sure you review your medical expenses for the past year,” says Ruiz. “And then think about what your budget and healthcare needs are for the coming year. You want to take a look at monthly premiums, deductibles, co pays for hospital stays and doctor visits. And also pay attention to what those annual maximum out of pocket costs are. You also want to consider whether or not you may qualify for state or federal financial assistance programs, which may actually help reduce your costs for covered prescription drugs. Care Plus can help you apply for a variety of those financial assistance programs.”

For more information, visit CarePlusHealthPlans.com

This Inside South Florida segment is paid for by CarePlus Health Plans.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Inside South Florida

10:49 AM, Jul 26, 2019

Inside South Florida is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in South Florida. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:Isfadvertising@wsfltv.com