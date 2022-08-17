Must-haves to end the summer with a radiant glow

The change of the season can affect the appearance of your skin. Beauty and Lifestyle Expert, Yesenia De Avila, joined Inside South Florida to share essentials to help you transition into fall with a summer glow.

“Dr. Dennis Gross Vitamin C Lactic Acid Firm and Bright Serum, with 15% vitamin C, is one of the most important ingredients that you need in your beauty skincare routine,” says De Avila. “It improves signs of aging, dark spots, uneven tone, loss of elasticity, fine lines, wrinkles and dullness.” Find this product at Sephora.com

Effortlessly tightening and lifting your skin from the comfort of your home has just become easier with the Foreo Bear.

“It is a noninvasive facelifting device fit for your face,” says De Avila. “The Bear is an FDA-cleared that has microcurrent technology that trains and tones over 60% of the muscles in your face. It's great to use with their serum.” Find these items at Foreo.com

Make your skin the main attraction with Soap and Glory's New Collection.

“The collection has crisp citrus notes and radiance-boosting AHA complex for a truly energizing bath and shower,” says De Avila. “Soap and Glory's New Collection’s The Real Zing’s Body Wash, Body Scrub, Body Serum, and Body Sorbet are infused with a refreshing and zesty citrus blend of lemon and lime.” Find the collection at Walgreens and Ulta retailers

Complement your skin’s new glow and accessorize it with chic swimwear from OMG Swimwear.

“The brand recognizes and celebrates the importance of diversity and inclusion,” says De Avila. “OMG has now expanded into fitness apparel, accessories and a plus-size swimwear line is coming soon.” Find these items at OMGSwimwear.com

For more information, visit Yesi.Style

This Inside South Florida segment is paid for by Yesi Style.

