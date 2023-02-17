Watch Now
National Tequila Day cocktail ideas

Posted at 6:30 PM, Feb 17, 2023
Entertaining Expert, Paul Zahn, joined Inside South Florida to share spirit options for National Tequila Day.

“Omeca Altos Plata is a delicious tequila that was voted as the best tequila for margaritas by bartenders,” says Zahn. “Omeca Altos Margarita is a line of already made margaritas.” Find these items at ReserveBar.com

Zahn’s favorite tequila is Avion Reserva Cristalino Tequila.

“The filtration process adds some fruity and floral notes to it,” says Zahn. Find these products at ReserveBar.com

If you’re interested in trying a Mezcal Margarita for the first time, Zahn recommends using Del Maguey Vida in your cocktails.

“Del Maguey Mezcal has a wonderful flavor profile of tropical fruit, honey, roasted agave, and it is finished with some ginger and pepper,” says Zahn. Find these items at ReserveBar.com

For more information, visit @PaulZahn on Instagram

