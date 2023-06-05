Watch Now
Nina Parker’s life after leaving “E!”

Posted at 6:30 PM, Jun 05, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-05 18:30:05-04

Nina Parker, TV Personality and Designer, joined Inside South Florida to share how life has been after leaving “E!”

“The biggest blessing of actually leaving that situation was that I didn't have anything to prove to anybody anymore. I just could flow and let what's supposed to be and from that bloomed so many beautiful things,” says Parker. “There are so many things that I'm working on now. It has just allowed beautiful things to come into my life, and I feel more in control of what I'm doing. Everything that I'm doing now is because I want to do it.”

For more information, visit @TheNinaParker

