Nina Parker’s new summer clothing collection available at Macys

Posted at 3:55 PM, Jun 09, 2023
TV Personality and Designer, Nina Parker, joined Inside South Florida to share why her new clothing collection will have you feeling beautiful and confident this season.

“I wanted to make a collection for all the girls so they can feel cute and fun and flirty during the summer and not feel like they have to hide their arms and their legs,” says Parker. “There's something to complement everybody so that they can feel good and be at brunch and be at these pools and feel just as good as their friends.”

For more information, visit @TheNinaParker

