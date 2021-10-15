Paul Zahn has some October must-haves to carry you into Fall

Friend of the show and Lifestyle Expert Paul Zahn has some October must-haves to get you ready for Fall and the holidays to come.

Make sure you look great in the photos for your holiday cards with Olay. Adding the Olay Regenerist Vitamin C + Peptide 24 moisturizer to your skincare routine will brighten up your skin and give you a more even tone. For under $30 it will look like you got a fabulous spa treatment every day.

Step into the new season with some new items for your wardrobe. Fall Fashion by JC Penney includes amazing pieces for men with the reintroduction of the Stafford line and the J Ferrar collection. You'll find classic pieces like a nice v-neck sweater and leather motorcycle jacket to keep you looking your best.

Amp up your next game-day viewing party with some Fall cocktails with Licor 43, the world's most popular Spanish liqueur. With only 43 ingredients you'll love the bold coffee and horchata flavors. You can find tons of recipes on their website.

Don't end up with an underdone turkey this Thanksgiving. Use the MEATER Plus Wireless Thermometer to make sure it's perfectly cooked. You put the thermometer inside what you're cooking and it pairs with your phone to let you know when it's done. When cooking steaks you can set the thermometer to alert you when the steak reaches rare, medium, and well-done temperatures.

Have a safer alternative to candles with Happy Wax. These great wax melts come in Fall and Winter scents, and even have a wall plug-in option for the wax melter.