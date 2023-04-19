Put some pep in your step with this dance company

Ilisa Rosal, Ballet Flamenco La Rosa’s Artistic Director, joined Inside South Florida to show you how to get your flamenco dance on.

“Our company is very unique because we offer pure flamenco programs, which are in a very traditional and authentic style,” says Rosal. “We also develop flamenco by combining it with other things. For instance, we have done many fusions, cross cultural fusions, where we combine flamenco with other ethnic forms of dance and music. I take inspiration from classic literature and classic theater, and I create classic plays but interpreted in the art of flamenco.”

For more information, visit BalletFlamencoLaRosa.com