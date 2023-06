Actor and Musician, Daniel Augustin, joined Inside South Florida to share what fans can expect from the second season of Max’s “Rap Sh*t.”

“In season two, it's absolutely going to get more intense. Every time I went into the table read, I thought I knew what to expect, and they were always subverting my expectations,” says Augustin. “I think this season is going to be more mysterious and more emotional.”

