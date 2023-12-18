Ring in the New Year with These Holiday Wines

The holiday season is in full swing and with so many parties and celebrations happening, sometimes it is tricky to pick the right wine. Luckily, entertaining expert, Paul Zahn, is back to share some great holiday wines that also make great gifts.

“We are starting off with LoveBlock, an absolutely delicious Pinot Noir wine from New Zealand,” says Zahn. “This was crafted by the iconic Kim Crawford and his wife, Erica. This is 100% Pinot Noir grapes. This is going to pair perfectly with some turkey, with some salmon, some lamb, some beef. I love LoveBlock because it's also sustainably made.” For more information, visit LoveBlockWine.com

Feudi di San Gregorio Cutizzi is an elegant wine from southern Italy that will show your incredible taste, whether gifting or serving: not only is it a delicious white wine, but its bottle is classy and elegant.

“Next up we have Feudi di San Gregorio Cutizzi,” says Zahn. “This is from Southern Italy, and this is 100% Greco di Tufo grapes. It's got some notes of pear, it's got a nice minerality to it, has some mint to it. This is gonna go perfectly with your salmon. This is gonna go great with your holiday charcuterie.” For more information, visit Feudi.it/en

Cecchi Chianti Classico is extremely food friendly to pair with your holiday dinners, festive, and is an approachable crowd-pleaser. Drink with turkey, ham, red meats, and all kinds of pasta.

“We have a Cecchi Chianti Classico, so this is 100% Sangiovese grapes,” says Zahn. “This is again from Italy; we love wines from Italy. This is a medium bodied wine and it's got notes of bright cherry, it has some chocolate to it, it even has a little note of a cinnamon. So, this is going to pair perfectly with your hams, with your turkeys, again holidays are about those big, big meals.” For more information, visit Cecchi.net/en

Il Poggione Rosso di Montalcino is a beautiful, classic red wine from Tuscany—your guests will feel like you’re treating them if you serve this, and it would also be appreciated as a gift.

"Il Poggione Rosso di Montalcino is from Tuscany, this is 100% Sangiovese grapes,” says Zahn. “This has some nice fruitiness to it, smooth, some structure to it, but it also has a little oak and plum and spice. I love this because it is ready to drink. It's like a baby Brunello, perfectly delicious. It doesn't need to age anymore.” For more information, visit tenutailpoggione.it/en

