Save money on your health insurance with programs from Pocket Your Dollars

Health insurance can be a big stress on our finances, especially during a pandemic. With millions of Americans left without coverage it is important for people to know what options they have. Dr. Jacqueline Darna joined us to offer some a choices almost anyone can afford.

The program is called “Pocket Your Dollars”. “There are great plans starting at only $29 dollars a month that most people are completely unaware of.” Says Jacqueline. These plans cover pre-existing conditions, prescriptions, emergency care, and more.

To find a plan that’s right for you, visit PocketYourDollars.com

This Inside South Florida Segment is paid for by Pocket Your Dollars

