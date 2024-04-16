Stay Safe on the Road: Sabre Personal Safety Products Ensure Peace of Mind

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Personal Security Experts. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

As summer approaches and travel plans start to take shape, ensuring personal safety becomes a top priority. Inside South Florida recently sat down with David Nance, CEO of Sabre, the global leader in personal safety products, to discuss essential safety tips and innovative products designed to keep individuals safe on the road.

Nance emphasized the importance of staying vigilant, especially when walking to and from vehicles in parking lots, garages, and even neighborhoods. Sabre offers a range of products specifically tailored to automobile safety, providing peace of mind for travelers and commuters alike.

One of the key products highlighted by Nance is the Sabre Personal Alarm, emitting a powerful 130-decibel sound to attract attention and call for help up to 1500 feet away. This alarm serves as a crucial first line of defense, alerting nearby individuals to a potential threat.

In addition to personal alarms, Sabre offers pepper gel products designed for self-defense at a distance. Nance introduced the Sabre Auto Visor Clip, a convenient tool that attaches to a car visor, providing quick access to pepper gel for added protection. This compact and affordable device ensures that individuals have a reliable means of defense within arm's reach.

For ultimate safety and preparedness, Nance highlighted the Safe Escape Auto Tool, a versatile device that combines pepper gel with essential emergency tools. Featuring a seatbelt cutter and glass breaker, this tool provides a lifeline in the event of an accident or emergency situation.

Nance also explained the difference between pepper spray and pepper gel, noting that pepper gel offers greater accuracy and minimal blowback, making it ideal for use inside vehicles where precision is crucial.

To learn more about Sabre's range of personal safety products, including personal alarms, pepper gel, and the Safe Escape Auto Tool, individuals can visit SabreRed.com or explore Walmart's Automotive Department. With Sabre's innovative solutions, travelers can enjoy peace of mind knowing that they have reliable protection wherever their journeys may take them.