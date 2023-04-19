Tantalize your palate with a new spring cocktail recipe

Bombay Sapphire’s Master Distiller, Dr. Anne Brock, joined Inside South Florida to help you freshen up your recipes for spring libations with Bombay Sapphire’s newly introduced Premier Cru line of spirits.

“With Bombay Sapphire Premier Cru, we chose a late harvest fino lemon that was paired with mandarin and sweet navel orange. We've created a gem that’s bold, citrus forward and bright,” says Brock. “My go to is a French 75 with Bombay Sapphire Premier Cru and fresh lemon juice and simple syrup. Shake it up over ice and strain into a champagne flute and top was sparkling wine or champagne.”

For more information, visit BombaySapphire.com