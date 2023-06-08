Tech Expert unveils perfect gifts for dads and grads

Emmy Award-winning Consumer Tech Columnist, Jennifer Jolly, joined Inside South Florida to share her savvy tips on finding the ultimate gift that is guaranteed to please both dad and the new grad.

“LG Tone Free T90 Wireless Earbuds are the first to have Dolby Atmos with Dolby head tracking,” says Jolly. “They're $50 off between now and June 18th.” Find this product at Techish.com

Give the gift of peace of mind to your dad or recent grad.

“The new ADT self-setup Smart Home Security System works with a bunch of Google gadgets, like Nest cameras, smart displays, and thermostats, and you can control it all through your ADT Plus app for a robust, yet affordable, home security system,” says Jolly.

Elevate your dad's or recent grad's entertainment experience with the Kodak Flick HD10 Smart Projector.

“It really brings the power of portability to the big screen anytime and anywhere,” says Jolly. “You want to watch your favorite shows, movies, sports and more.”

For the gift of a lifetime, Rosetta Stone's Lifetime Unlimited Language subscription is a great idea.

“It provides access to all 25 of its taught languages forever. It works with real-life situations and memorable bite-sized lessons to help people get the most out of their future travels, careers and more,” says Jolly. “It is $120 off if you buy it before June 18th.” Find this product at RosettaStone.com

The Aiper Seagull Pro Cordless Robotic Pool Cleaner may help make pool cleaning a breeze for your dad this summer.

“It’s the first to have a quad motor system, which makes it super powerful zipping across the floors and up the walls to suck up dirt, leaves, hair, or any kind of gross stuff,” says Jolly. “The bot, itself, is also really easy to clean, simple to maintain, and recharges like a cell phone.” Use code Jennifer200 for $200 off.

For more information, visit Techish.com

This Inside South Florida segment is paid for by Techish.