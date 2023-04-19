These vitamins for kids are packed with nutrients

Brenda Demers, CEO of SmartyPants Vitamins, joined Inside South Florida to showcase vitamins approved by children that give them the nutrients they need.

“As much as we want the nutrients to come from whole foods first, that's just not happening on a daily basis,” says Demer. “SmartyPants vitamins actually offers a premium, comprehensive all-in-one multivitamin for kids. It's incredibly nutrient rich, and a really nice alternative and supplement for parents to use alongside the whole food of their daily diets.”

For more information, visit SmartyPantsVitamins.com

This Inside South Florida segment is paid for by SmartyPants Vitamins.