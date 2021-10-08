Watch
Don’t let back-to-school and life overwhelm you this fall. Founder of the Mom On The Run blog and author, Colleen Burns-Harristhal, stopped by here to share some helpful tips for busy moms everywhere.

During this busy time of the year, Colleen wants to remind parents to take any extra time they can and spend it with their kids, no matter what they're doing.

Stay organized at home with the myQ Smart Garage Control. You can get real-time alerts when your kids get home from school and open the garage door for them, and make sure your packages and groceries are secure using the Amazon Key In-Garage Delivery.

Shopping at Save A Lot can save you some money without sacrificing quality. You can find great ingredients and quick meals, including delicious frozen breakfast items. Keep the little ones going all day with some healthy snacks like the Mott's Mighty Line. These snacks have no artificial flavors, sweeteners, or colors, keeping everyone safe.

The Cync Indoor Smart camera will keep the whole family safe while offering data privacy. There are two-way communication and motion alerts all from your phone.

