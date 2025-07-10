Why Attending Your USCIS Interview or Immigration Court Hearing Is Essential

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by . All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

Legal expert and immigration attorney Saman Movassaghi Gonzalez joined Inside South Florida to highlight a critical issue affecting thousands across the country: the importance of attending immigration court hearings and USCIS interviews.

While headlines often focus on detentions during immigration proceedings, the conversation emphasized that showing up, despite the risks, is a necessary part of the legal process for those seeking immigration benefits. In many cases, individuals are unaware they may have prior deportation orders or unresolved issues in their record, putting them at risk of arrest when they attend official appointments. However, avoiding these appointments can be just as harmful. Failing to appear in immigration court can result in an automatic deportation order issued in absentia.

To help individuals navigate this complex landscape, the attorney recommended working with experienced immigration professionals who can evaluate each case thoroughly. One important tool is filing a FOIA (Freedom of Information Act) request, which allows legal teams to access a person's complete immigration file. This can uncover any past actions, miscommunications, or red flags that could impact a person’s ability to remain in the U.S. legally.

U.S. Immigation Law Counsel offers case analysis and legal guidance nationwide, including virtual representation via phone or video conferencing. This service ensures that individuals across all 50 states can access help, no matter where they live.