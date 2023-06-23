Why Denver is a top travel destination

Travel Expert, Jennifer Weatherhead, joined Inside South Florida to share why the mile high city is the perfect place to go for your 2023 summer vacation.

“Denver has the best of urban and outdoor experiences,” says Weatherhead. “The nearby Rocky Mountains are just such a treasure trove of outdoor activities year-round. Plus, with so many unique neighborhoods around Metro Denver, there's always plenty to do in the city. Whether you're taking in those Rocky Mountain views from a rooftop patio, or attending a concert at Red Rocks Amphitheater, there's truly nothing quite like summer in Denver.”

