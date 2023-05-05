Jenny Craig shutting down operations after 40 years

The weight-loss chain Jenny Craig has confirmed it is closing its doors for good after four decades of operations.

"It is with a heavy heart, we're announcing the close of our business. The last 40 years would not have been possible without you," the company said in an email to customers obtained by Scripps News.

The same message was posted to the Jenny Craig Facebook page and the company's website is no longer active.

Uncertainty surrounding the future of the company arose last week following reports that its more than 1,000 employees had been notified about layoffs and the "winding down" of physical operations at its nearly 500 weight-loss centers in the U.S. and Canada.

The company said all auto-delivery subscriptions, coaching sessions, food orders and merchandise sales have been canceled.

Jenny Craig has helped millions of people achieve their weight-loss goals and live healthier, more active lifestyles. Founded in Australia in 1983, the program offered personalized meal plans, one-on-one coaching, educational resources and support forums to help individuals make sustainable changes to their eating habits and behaviors.

However, the company has faced increased competition in recent years, especially since the surge of weight-loss medications like Ozempic, Wegovy and Mounjaro entered the market.

Bloomberg Law reported last week that Jenny Craig had acquired roughly $250 million in debt and has been exploring a potential sale of the company for months, but apparently received little interest.

