Last-minute shopping? How busy will stores be for 'Super Saturday?'

With Christmas coming in mere days, there are still some Americans planning on finishing their holiday shopping this weekend. Perhaps there might be some out there just starting their holiday shopping.

According to the National Retail Federation, 142 million Americans are expected to shop on what retailers are dubbing "Super Saturday," which marks the final Saturday before Christmas.

It appears stores will be packed, too. Of the 142 million shoppers, 53 million are expected to do all of their shopping in person. An additional 58 million are expected to shop both online and in person. Just 31 million people are expected to only shop online.

With 111 million people expected to shop in stores on Saturday, the day will be far busier than Black Friday. The National Retail Federation estimates 76.2 million people shopped in person on Black Friday. About 59 million people shopped in person the Saturday after Thanksgiving.

“Traditionally, Super Saturday marks the final major shopping holiday of the year,” NRF President and CEO Matthew Shay said. “While most consumers still have plenty of shopping left to do, retailers are prepared both online and in stores with gifts, decorations and other items that people need to make this season fun and memorable.”

Several surveys show many Americans wait until the final days to do their shopping.

According to a poll conducted by Shopify,16% of Americans wait until December to do their holiday shopping.

CardSnacks, a multi-platform digital gift card app, reports that 51% of Christmas cards transmitted on its platform are sent on Dec. 24 or 25. The app says 40% are sent on Christmas Day itself.

