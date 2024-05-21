Cheez-It opens Cheez-In diner in New York

Just in time for Memorial Day weekend travel, a Cheez-It themed diner has opened in Woodstock, New York for a limited time, allowing fans of the crunchy snack to try Cheez-It in unique ways.

The Cheez-In Diner is only open through Sunday, but it will give those heading out of town for the holiday weekend a potential respite during their travels. The Cheez-In Diner briefly replaces the Dixon Roadside diner, which closed in October.

Kellanova, makers of Cheez-It, released a menu showing how the diner will incorporate the snack into items. For instance, the Extra Cheezburger is a smashburger topped with lettuce, pickles and an Extra Big Cheez-It cracker. The Deluxe Cheez-It Milkshake is "a creamy vanilla shake blended with Cheez-It crackers, a caramel and crushed Cheez-It cracker rim and topped with whipped cream, sprinkles and chocolate sauce, garnished with a chocolate-dipped Cheez-It cracker."

The Big Grilled Cheez is a cracker-coated Texas toast sandwich filled with pimento cheese and surrounded by a crunchy Cheez-It cracker crust. And the Cheezy Chicky Tendies include chicken tenders breaded in Original Cheez-It crackers. There are also fries, macaroni and cheese, biscuits and cheesecakes with Cheez-Its.

The menu prices range from $6 for the milkshake to $14 for the smashburger.

The Cheez-It-themed diner comes nearly a year after the brand opened a themed convenience store in the California desert.

The Cheez-In diner is open from 4-9 p.m. through Thursday, and 4 p.m. to 12 a.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday.