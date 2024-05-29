Baby formula recalled after company fails to meet FDA regulations

Cans of baby formula sold under the brand names Crecelac and Farmalac have been recalled because the manufacturer did not comply with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration infant formula regulations, the agency announced.

Dairy Manufacturers Inc. in Texas had not registered the new infant formula products with the FDA. The company issued a voluntary recall after the FDA notified them of the issue.

“Parents and caregivers should understand that the products have not been evaluated by FDA to determine whether they meet U.S. food safety and nutritional standards,” the FDA said, although no illnesses have been reported to date.

The products include Crecelac Infant 0-12, Farmalac 0-12 and Farmalac 0-12 low lactose packaged in cans made of cardboard and aluminum, the recall stated.

The formula was only sold at retailers in Texas, and consumers can return it to the place of purchase for a full refund, according to the recall.

“We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience or concern this may cause and assure our customers that we are taking all necessary steps to ensure the safety, quality, and compliance of our products,” Dairy Manufacturers said.

According to the company’s website, it specializes in milk replacers for domestic and wild animals and serves food industries like bakeries and cheese processors through its facilities.