Man arrested in connection to 1996 murder of rapper Tupac Shakur

Duane "Keffe D" Davis was reportedly arrested early Friday morning, although the exact charge or charges were not immediately clear.
Frank Wiese/AP
Posted at 12:44 PM, Sep 29, 2023
Las Vegas police have arrested a man in the deadly 1996 drive-by shooting of Tupac Shakur, a long-awaited break in a case that has frustrated investigators and fascinated the public ever since the hip-hop icon was gunned down on the Las Vegas Strip 27 years ago.

Duane “Keffe D” Davis was arrested early Friday morning, although the exact charge or charges were not immediately clear, according to two officials with first-hand knowledge of the arrest. They were not authorized to speak publicly ahead of an expected indictment later Friday.

Davis has long been known to investigators and has himself admitted in interviews and in his 2019 tell-all memoir, “Compton Street Legend,” that he was in the Cadillac where the gunfire erupted during the September 1996 drive-by shooting. Shakur was 25 when he was gunned down.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.

