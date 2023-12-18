Manhunt underway in Texas after convicted sex offender escapes prison

A manhunt is underway in Texas for a convicted sex offender who escaped from prison over the weekend.

Authorities said Robert Yancy Jr. was last seen wearing a black sweater and beanie when he escaped in a 2021 white Nissan Versa from where he was being detained in Brazoria, Texas — about 60 miles south of Houston.

The Brazoria County Pct. 4 Constable's Office said in a statement that the fugitive's mother was also also in the car and the license plate has been entered into a statewide reader system, but the two are no longer believed to be in the area.

Yancy is described as a White male, about 5 feet, 6 inches tall and 190 pounds, with black hair and hazel eyes. The 39-year-old fugitive was serving a life sentence without parole for continuous sexual abuse of a child.

Police are asking the public to contact local law enforcement if they spot Yancy Jr. or have information about his whereabouts but urged people not to approach him.

