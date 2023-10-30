Matthew Perry's co-stars remain silent after his death

A number of celebrities have given tribute to "Friends" actor Matthew Perry's death since Saturday, including some guest stars and recurring cast members on the show.

But notably, Perry's five "Friends" co-stars have not reacted publicly as of Monday morning. Jennifer Aniston, Courtney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer have not issued a public statement on Perry's death.

According to Rob Shuter, the host of the "Naughty But Nice" podcast, all five of the actors will put out a statement together.

"One of the reasons the cast has not made a statement yet is that they are all not only shocked, heartbroken by this, but they're gonna get together and put out a joint statement," he said. "So rather than five individual statements coming out, we're gonna see one statement from the remaining five friends who will never ever be complete again."

"Friends" has remained a popular and culturally relevant program despite ending its 10-year run in 2004, largely due to streaming and syndication. In 2021, the six cast members reunited for "Friends: The Reunion." The reunion show ended up marking Perry's last on-screen appearance.

"He was a very smart guy and he knew the impact of this show," Shuter said. "Often celebrities try to run away from the show that made them famous or try to sort of start a new life. He knew Chandler was gonna be part of his life for the rest of his days. But there is a side of him too that I think would like to take this tragic, tragic moment and really do some good with it."

Shuter noted Perry's battles with mental health and addiction but that he was in a happy place after buying a home in Los Angeles.

"I think being at home is where he really loved to be," Shuter said. "I'd seen him out at many parties in Hollywood and he's quite shy. He was probably the most famous person in the room, but he was always at the back of the room in the shadows. I think he enjoyed his own company, his own surroundings.

"And really, he was a celebrity that would rather be at home than at a big red carpet premiere. And that is really relatable."

The cause of Perry's death is still yet to be determined,the Los Angeles County medical examiner said. Perry reportedly died while sitting in his hot tub Saturday night in Los Angeles.

