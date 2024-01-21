Military says multiple US personnel seriously injured in Iraq strike

"A number" of U.S. service members were seriously injured in Iraq on Saturday at around 6:30 p.m. after "Iranian-backed militants" targeted al-Assad Airbase in Western Iran with a bombardment of fire.

According to U.S. Central Command, "most of the missiles" were intercepted by fire from al-Assad's air defense systems.

There were some impacts to the base by artillery fire that was not intercepted.

Officials said "multiple" rockets, along with ballistic missiles, were launched by militants. The U.S. said at least one Iraqi service member was also wounded.

SEE MORE: Israeli airstrike on Syrian capital kills at least 5 Iranian advisers

Reports said the Islamic Resistance in Iraq took credit for the attack by militants saying the missiles and rockets were launched "in continuation of our approach to resist the American occupation forces in Iraq and the region, and in response to the Zionist entity’s massacres against our people in Gaza."

Al-Assad Airbase is said to have served as the most important supply center for military convoy and fuel during Operation Iraqi Freedom, Air Force Technology reported.

The headquarters for the 7th Division of the Iraqi Army located itself at the base, and the base has an infantry school.

Trending stories at Scrippsnews.com