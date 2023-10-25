MLB playoffs: Diamondbacks top Phillies 4-2, clinch NL pennant

Corbin Carroll went 3 for 4 with two RBIs and two runs scored, and the Arizona Diamondbacks advanced to the World Series for the first time in 22 years Tuesday night by stunning the Philadelphia Phillies 4-2 in Game 7 of the NL Championship Series.

Arizona plays the Texas Rangers in the World Series, with Game 1 set for Friday night at Globe Life Field.

In their only other World Series, the Diamondbacks beat the New York Yankees in a seven-game thriller in 2001.

The young Diamondbacks, who at 84-78 squeezed into the playoffs as the final National League wild card, completed their comeback from an 0-2 hole in the NLCS by taking early leads in Games 6 and 7 to win the final two in Philadelphia.

Brandon Pfaadt struck out seven in four innings and five relievers combined to pitch their way out of late-inning jams for the surprising NL champs.

Bryce Harper and the rest of the Phillies are forced to ponder this offseason how they let a second straight trip to the World Series slip away. Philadelphia returned home one win from a pennant but couldn't close it out.

