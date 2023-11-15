Most Americans are not planning to shop on Black Friday

Nearly 58% of respondents in a poll conducted by Gallupsaid they are unlikely to shop on Black Friday, with 41% saying they are at least somewhat likely to shop on the busiest day for in-person shopping.

Meanwhile, 61% of respondents say they are at least somewhat likely to shop on Cyber Monday.

Of those who say they plan to shop on one of the two busiest shopping days of the year, 86% said they probably will purchase gifts for others. About 64% say they will also buy something for themselves or their household.

Americans over the age of 65 are the least likely to shop on either day. Americans aged 30-49 are the most likely to shop on Cyber Monday, while those aged 18-29 are most likely to shop on Black Friday.

"When deciding what to buy during the holiday season, shoppers will mostly rely on their own experience with a brand or product, what they hear from their family, friends and neighbors, or what knowledge they gain from an in-person shopping experience," Gallup said. "And while people may think of younger shoppers as more tech-savvy and likely to use technology to buy things, they are the age group most likely to say an in-person shopping experience will be important in their holiday shopping decisions."

So what will shoppers buy? The No. 1 thing they're looking for is apparel and accessories. Right behind those items are gift cards. About half of shoppers will also be looking for food and drinks as gifts — such as specialty baskets.

According to the National Retail Federation, 2022 marked the busiest Black Friday in three years. The day attracted 72.9 million in-person shoppers, which was up from 66.5 million the year before. There was also a significant increase in the number of shoppers the Saturday after Thanksgiving, as 64.4 million Americans shopped in person.

Cyber Monday garnered about 77 million shoppers in 2022.

