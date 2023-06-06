Multiple people shot at high school graduation in Richmond, Virginia

Multiple people were shot at a high school graduation ceremony in Virginia's capital city, according to Scripps News Richmond.

The shooting happened as the graduation ceremony for Huguenot High School was wrapping up at Altria Theater in Richmond, near the Virginia Commonwealth University campus.

Sources told Scripps News Richmond there were at least seven victims in the shooting. At least two of the victims were listed in "grave" condition, according to reports, but later died at a nearby hospital. At least one other shooting victim had injuries that were considered life-threatening.

Footage from the scene showed law enforcement personnel responding to the scene of the theater, located near Richmond's Monroe Park near downtown.

At least five people reported injuries after being hurt in the rush to escape gunfire. At least one of those was injured after being hit by a car while trying to escape.

Scripps News Richmond reporter Tyler Lane said that school officials who were placed on lockdown in the area reported hearing loud bangs and seeing people being evacuated on stretchers.

Virginia Commonwealth University sent text alerts to users in the area, reporting shots fired in the vicinity of its campus and urging people to stay indoors or avoid the area.

The Richmond Police and VCU Police Departments said there was no ongoing threat to the community.

