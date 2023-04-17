Netflix tried to stream second-ever live event, and it was a disaster

Netflix tried to stream its second-ever live event, and it was a total disaster.

After some major hype, Netflix viewers tuned in to watch the "Love Is Blind" Season 4 reunion live Sunday night at 8 p.m. ET — and then nothing happened. Audience members were instead given error messages or stuck in a virtual waiting room.

Netflix initially took to Twitter to announce a slight delay in the programming, saying it would be 15 minutes late. But hours later, the reality show special still wouldn't play.

People flocked to social media with complaints, and even some big names had witty responses to the situation.

"We would never keep you waiting for a reunion," tweeted Bravo TV.

Blockbuster tweeted at Netflix, saying, "Remember renting vhs’ from us. You could start it on time no problem…This is what we get."

Cheesecake Factory also chimed in on the show's Instagram Live, commenting, "this wait is longer than our menu...come on now."

Netflix eventually gave up and said it was taping the reunion and would make it available "as soon as humanly possible." While some were able to access that stream, the company tweeted an apology, saying, "To everyone who stayed up late, woke up early, gave up their Sunday afternoon…we are incredibly sorry that the Love is Blind Live Reunion did not turn out as we had planned."

To everyone who stayed up late, woke up early, gave up their Sunday afternoon… we are incredibly sorry that the Love is Blind Live Reunion did not turn out as we had planned. We're filming it now and we'll have it on Netflix as soon as humanly possible. Again, thank you and… — Netflix (@netflix) April 17, 2023

Netflix later tweeted that the episode would be available globally at 12 p.m. ET Monday.

"Love Is Blind" has higher demand than 93.8% of all reality titles in the U.S., according to Parrot Analytics.

Netflix first took a stab at live programming with the "Chris Rock: Selective Outrage" comedy special, which streamed live in March and did not crash.