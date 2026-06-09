Meet Luke: An 8-week-old kitten looking for his forever home this National Cat Month

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Luke is only 8 weeks old, weighs 2.1 pounds, and is already stealing hearts, but he still needs a home. The fluffy kitten is available for adoption through the Humane Society, and his arrival comes at the perfect time. June is both National Adopt a Cat Month and National Hug Your Cat Month.

Cheri Wachter, who brought Luke into the studio, said she is surprised he has not been adopted yet. "He is a little tiny kitten, as you can see, who is a lot of fluff. And actually, I'm surprised he's still at the shelter and hasn't been adopted yet."

Luke loves attention, cuddles, and being petted. Wachter described him as curious and playful, and said he was purring throughout the visit. Wachter said any cat lover would make a great match for Luke, but prospective owners should be ready for the energy that comes with a kitten.

"Kittens do have a lot of energy."

Wachter also emphasized that pet ownership goes beyond the basics.

"It's not just get a pet and, you know, feed it twice a day. It's bond with them, play with them and love them."

Toys like wand toys are a great way to keep kittens engaged and active, she added.

Family Puppy Yoga event coming June 15

The Humane Society is also hosting its first-ever family yoga event on Monday, June 15. Two sessions are available, one at 10 a.m. and one at noon, and will be held at the shelter.

The event welcomes one adult per every 2 children, and children must be 6 years of age or older. Participants will do yoga while puppies roam around them.

Wachter said space is limited and encouraged families to sign up soon, especially now that school is out.

To view pets available for adoption or to register for the family yoga event, visit the Humanebroward.com and navigate to the Events tab.

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