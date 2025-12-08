Producer Molly Connors Celebrates 10 Years of Phiphen and a Decade of Bold Storytelling

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Phiphen. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

After a decade of creative risk-taking and genre-bending success, Phiphen continues to stand as a champion of bold creators and fresh stories. This week on Inside South Florida, founder and award-winning producer Molly Connors reflected on the company’s evolution and its expanding creative footprint.

Launched with a passion for storytelling and a desire to collaborate with people she loves working with, Connors built Phiphen into a home for filmmakers with innovative visions and market-ready ideas. The company prioritizes strong scripts, compelling directors, and the right talent while keeping a pragmatic eye on what resonates in today’s entertainment landscape.

Over the years, Phiphen has grown into a three-branch creative force. Alongside its core production company, Connors co-founded a digital marketing agency specializing in studio-level social media campaigns, including work across TikTok. She also launched a post-production facility, further extending Phiphen’s capabilities from concept to completion.

Balancing leadership with hands-on creativity, Connors credits an “incredible team” for supporting both her artistic ambitions and business responsibilities. With dedicated partners in production, digital strategy, and post, she has built a collaborative ecosystem capable of nurturing stories for a global audience.