Producer Molly Connors Celebrates 10 Years of Phiphen and a Decade of Bold Storytelling

After a decade of creative risk-taking and genre-bending success, Phiphen continues to stand as a champion of bold creators and fresh stories. This week on Inside South Florida, founder and award-winning producer Molly Connors reflected on the company’s evolution and its expanding creative footprint.
Launched with a passion for storytelling and a desire to collaborate with people she loves working with, Connors built Phiphen into a home for filmmakers with innovative visions and market-ready ideas. The company prioritizes strong scripts, compelling directors, and the right talent while keeping a pragmatic eye on what resonates in today’s entertainment landscape.
Over the years, Phiphen has grown into a three-branch creative force. Alongside its core production company, Connors co-founded a digital marketing agency specializing in studio-level social media campaigns, including work across TikTok. She also launched a post-production facility, further extending Phiphen’s capabilities from concept to completion.
Balancing leadership with hands-on creativity, Connors credits an “incredible team” for supporting both her artistic ambitions and business responsibilities. With dedicated partners in production, digital strategy, and post, she has built a collaborative ecosystem capable of nurturing stories for a global audience.
A Boca Raton native, Connors says returning to speak with South Florida viewers makes the milestone even more meaningful. As Phiphen enters its next decade, she invites emerging creators and collaborators to learn more at Phiphen.com and follow the company online.