1 man dead, 4 others injured outside Sacramento nightclub

Posted at 1:57 PM, Jul 05, 2022
Authorities in California say one person was killed and four others were injured in a shooting outside a Sacramento nightclub early Monday.

The Associated Press reported the shooting happened around 2 a.m. after the club was closing.

According to the Sacramento Bee, the man who died was identified by the coroner's office as 31-year-old Gregory Grimes.

The other victims were taken to nearby hospitals and police said they were in stable condition, the AP reported.

The news outlets report that police said a suspect has not been arrested.

Police are still investigating.

