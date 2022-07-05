Watch Now
7th person reportedly dies after Highland Park parade shooting

Nam Y. Huh/AP
Law enforcement search after a mass shooting at the Highland Park Fourth of July parade in downtown Highland Park, Ill., a Chicago suburb on Monday, July 4, 2022. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Posted at 12:00 PM, Jul 05, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-05 15:13:19-04

A seventh person has reportedly died from their injuries suffered at the Fourth of July parade in Highland Park, Illinois, according to NBC News and WGN.

The person's identity has not been publicly released.

The names of two others killed at the parade have been made public: Nicholas Toledo and Jacki Sundheim.

Nicolas Toledo was watching the parade from his wheelchair when he was shot, according to The New York Times.

The publication reports that the 76-year-old did not want to attend the parade, but attended with his family because he can't be alone.

Toledo reportedly moved to Highland Park a few months ago and is a citizen of the U.S. and Mexico.

The second victim was identified as Jacki Sundheim.

The synagogue she attended released a statement saying, “There are no words sufficient to express the depth of our grief for Jacki’s death.”

