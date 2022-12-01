Watch Now
NewsNational News

Actions

Al Roker hospitalized after complications from blood clots

Screen Shot 2022-12-01 at 8.01.11 AM.png
(Photo by Greg Allen/Invision/AP, File)<br/>
Screen Shot 2022-12-01 at 8.01.11 AM.png
Posted at 10:03 AM, Dec 01, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-01 10:03:22-05

Al Roker suffered a setback after being treated for blood clots. The "Today" weather forecaster is now back in the hospital.

"He’s resting and his doctors are keeping a close eye on him. Al and his family want everyone to know how grateful they are for all the love, the support and the well wishes," said Hoda Kotb, host of NBC's "Today."

Roker noted on Instagram last week that some of the blood clots traveled to his lungs.

"After some medical whack-a-mole, I am so fortunate to be getting terrific medical care and on the way to recovery," Roker said.

Roker was noticeably absent from the Rockefeller Center tree lighting Wednesday night. It's an event he usually helps host.

Roker also missed the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade. He posted on Instagram that he had just been released from the hospital and watched the parade from home.

Roker has been a weather forecaster on "Today" since 1996.

Report a typo

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
ELECTION 2022

State of Education