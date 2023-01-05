All-terrain vehicles recalled due to fire hazard

The Consumer Product Safety Commission recalled thousands of Polaris all-terrain vehicles.

According to the CPSC, the ATVs can experience an electrostatic discharge outside the fuel tank that can ignite fuel spills while refueling, posing a fire hazard.

The recalls involve Model Year 2020-2023 Sportsman 1000 S and Scrambler 1000 S ATVs. The vehicles were sold in black, orange, gray, blue and graphite colors.

There have been 16 reports of fire, one of which caused an injury.

The vehicles were sold from July 2019 through October 2022 for between $15,000 and $17,800, the CPSC said.