Colorado LGBTQ night club shooting suspect charged with hate crimes

The suspect accused of killing five people inside a Colorado LGBTQ nightclub last month was formally charged with murder and hate crimes Tuesday, the Associated Press reported.

Anderson Lee Aldrich was charged with 305 counts, including assault, bias-motivated crimes and attempted murder, The Denver Post reported.

The 22-year-old suspect was initially arrested and then charged on Nov. 23 with 10 counts, including first-degree murder and bias-motivated crime. His charges came a day after he left the hospital for injuries he sustained when being subdued by bar patrons at the club, KOAA reported.

Aldrich, who identifies as nonbinary and uses they/them pronouns, is accused of opening fire inside the Colorado Springs club with an AR-15-style rifle, killing five people and injuring 17 others on Nov. 19.

Killed in the attack were Raymond Green Vance, 22; Daniel Aston, 28; Ashley Paugh, 35; Derrick Rump, 38; and Kelly Loving, 40.

Two club patrons are credited with subduing Aldrich.