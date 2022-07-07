Elon Musk had twins with company executive, per report

Tesla founder Elon Musk reportedly had twins with Shivon Zilis, a company executive at Neuralink, just weeks before he and his now ex-girlfriend Grimes welcomed a child.

Business Insider reported Zilis and Musk had twins in November, weeks before Grimes and Musk welcomed a child through surrogacy.

Zilis is a director at Neuralink, a company where Musk is the co-CEO.

CNN reported that Musk and Zilis filed paperwork in Texas to legally change the children’s last name to Musk.

Musk now has nine children.