Elon Musk suspends Ye from Twitter following antisemitic posts

Ye, the rapper formerly known as Kanye West, has been suspended from Twitter.

Ye posted an image Thursday night of what appeared to be a combination of the Star of David and the Nazi symbol. He captioned the image with "Ye24 love everyone #lovespeech."

He immediately faced criticism from users who called the post antisemitic. Elon Musk, who now owns Twitter, apparently texted Ye a message that said, "Sorry, you have gone too far. This is not love."

Ye posted an image of the text on his Twitter account. He responded by asking Musk who made him the judge. Ye apparently had a feeling he would be suspended, so he lashed out at Musk and others in successive tweets. He posted a shirtless picture of Musk on a boat, saying he figured that would be his last tweet.

Ye's account was suspended about an hour later.

Musk, an advocate for free speech, told a commenter that Ye's account was suspended for inciting violence, not the unflattering picture.

This is not the first time Ye's been suspended from Twitter. He was suspended for posting antisemitic content in October. Musk said he was reinstated before he took over the company at the end of the month.

Ye's suspension on Thursday ended a day of antisemitic sentiments from the rapper. Earlier in the day, he appeared on Alex Jones's Infowars program and praised Adolf Hitler.