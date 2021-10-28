Facebook rebrands as Meta to emphasize ‘metaverse’ vision

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg said his company is rebranding itself as Meta in an effort to encompass its virtual-reality vision for the future.

The company’s corporate name will be Meta, while its flagship social networking site will keep the Facebook name, The Washington Post reports.

Experts point out that it also appears to be an attempt to change the subject from the Facebook Papers, a document trove that has revealed the ways Facebook ignored internal reports and warnings of the harms its social network created or magnified across the world.

This story is breaking and will be updated.