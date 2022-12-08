Family of Patrick Lyoya announce lawsuit against former Michigan police officer

Attorneys for the family of Patrick Lyoya, the man shot and killed by a Grand Rapids, Michigan police officer earlier this year, have announced a lawsuit against the city and the officer on Wednesday.

They held a press conference to detail the lawsuit.

The 26-year-old was shot in the back of the head on April 4 after a struggle during a traffic stop.

The officer accused of pulling the trigger, Christopher Schurr, is charged with second-degree murder and awaiting criminal trial.

"When you take driving while Black plus excessive force, you end up with Patrick Lyoya being unjustly executed by this Grand Rapids police officer and that is why we have to continue to speak the truth," said attorney Ben Crump at the Wednesday press conference announcing the civil lawsuit.

Patrick Lyoya's family to announce lawsuit against Grand Rapids & former officer

After reviewing body cam footage, which showed Schurr struggle with Lyoya and then fire the fatal shot, a judge ruled in late October that Schurr would stand trial.

Ex-officer to stand trial for death of Patrick Lyoya

Schurr has been terminated from the department and faces life in prison with the possibility of parole if convicted in the criminal case.

He's charged with the same crime former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin was convicted of in the killing of George Floyd.

Regarding the lawsuit, the City of Grand Rapids released the following statement on Wednesday:

“We have not yet received the lawsuit and are unable to address the specifics. Upon receipt, we will review the lawsuit and respond appropriately in court.”

This story was originally published by WXYZ in Detroit, Michigan.