FDA recalls hundreds of products after listeria was detected at facility

Hundreds of prepared food products, primarily sold on the East Coast, have been recalled for possible listeria contamination, the Food and Drug Administration announced.

The products were sold by Fresh Ideation Food Group, and the products contain a Fresh Creative Cuisine label and/or identifier on the bottom of the label. The products had sell-through dates ranging from January 31, 2023, through February 6, 2023, the FDA said.

Prepared sandwiches, salads, snacks, yogurt and wraps were among the items recalled.

The recall was initiated after an environmental sample tested positive for listeria. No illnesses have been reported, the FDA said.

Customers who purchased these items should call Fresh Ideation Food Group LLC, at 855-969-3338 for further instructions.

Possible symptoms include fever, muscle aches, headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance and convulsions sometimes preceded by diarrhea or other gastrointestinal symptoms, the FDA said. Sometimes life-threatening and fatal cases occur among older adults and people with weakened immune systems, the FDA said.