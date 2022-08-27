Watch Now
Ford hikes prices on new electric Mustang models just before orders go out

CNN Newsource
Posted at 9:45 PM, Aug 26, 2022
Ford is raising the price of its new electric Mustang just days before the models go out and new orders come in.

The 2023 Mustang comes in a rear-wheel drive base model, starting at about $46,000.

The new price is about $3,000 more than last year's version, CNN reported.

Other higher-end models could cost as much as $70,000 but would feature state-of-the-art technology.

Features could include advanced driver assistance technology and an extended range battery pack allowing drivers to go around 290 miles before needing a charge.

Ford cites supply chain issues and ever-changing market conditions for its price hike.

Orders open soon for the new electric vehicles.

