Former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo charged with sex crime

In this still image from video, Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaks during a news conference in New York, Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021. Cuomo has resigned over a barrage of sexual harassment allegations in a fall from grace a year after he was widely hailed nationally for his detailed daily briefings and leadership during the darkest days of COVID-19. (Office of the Governor of New York via AP)
Posted at 4:15 PM, Oct 28, 2021
Former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has been charged with a misdemeanor sex crime.

A criminal complaint, filed in Albany City Court, says the alleged incident happened on Dec. 7, 2020, at the Governor's Executive Mansion.

"Andrew M. Cuomo did intentionally, and for no legitimate purpose, forcibly place his hand under the blouse shirt of the victim [redacted] and into her intimate body part," officer Amy Kowalski writes in the report. "Specifically, the victims (sic) left breast for the purposes of degrading and gratifying his sexual desires, all contrary to the provisions of the statute in such case made and provided."

Cuomo resigned in August in the face of numerous sexual harassment allegations.

A report from the New York Attorney General's Office says that Cuomo sexually harassed 11 women and violated multiple state and federal laws.

Cuomo has denied any wrongdoing.

