High school charcuterie club is an instant hit

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WTVR) — There’s a club at Monacan High School in Virginia that students can really sink their teeth into.

"I've always wanted to make a club," said high school senior Jack Alexander Cheatum. “I feel like they're very valuable for building a stronger community. And it's just a good way to meet friends. And I love food, so I wanted to tie it in somehow."

The charcuterie club is a great way to meet new friends.

When Jack pitched the idea to counselor Jacki Slemaker, the club's sponsor, he told her “sweet dreams are made of cheese."

“I thought it was only going to be a handful of kids hanging out after school. And it's kind of taken on a life of its own," said Slemaker.

"I was surprised too," Jack said. “Just a lot of people showed up!"

Nearly 100 students meet weekly for some amazing grazing. Socializing is perfectly paired with a little education.

Meeting in the library, students can look up countries where certain charcuterie items originated.

Jack is also learning something about himself.

"I learned how to speak in front of people," he said. "I mean, if you had told me two years ago that I was doing an interview on the news, I would have been like, what is wrong with you?"

This story was originally reported by Rob Cardwell on wtvr.com.