Humane Society to transfer around 4,000 beagles from Virginia breeding facility

CUMBERLAND, Va. — The Humane Society of the United States says it is working fast to transfer thousands of dogs bred for medical research from a facility in Virginia.

On Wednesday, the Humane Society said that over the course of 60 days, they'd be transporting around 4,000 beagles in stages to shelters nationwide so they could be adopted.

"At this time, we are connecting with our shelter and rescue partners and preparing to take on the monumental process of securing placement for these dogs," the Humane Society said in a news release.

According to the Humane Society, the transfer plan was approved by the United States District Court for the Western District of Virginia after the federal government filed a lawsuit against Envigo in May.

The plan was approved last week, the Associated Press reported.

The dogs were housed at Envigo’s facility, which has been accused of multiple animal welfare violations, the Humane Society said.

A report by the Department of Agriculture found that the death of 300 puppies between January 2021 to July 2021 was attributed to "unknown causes," USA Today reported.

According to the Humane Society, the facility received violations after federal inspections allegedly found that some dogs were euthanized without anesthesia.

Inotiv announced in June that it would close the Virginia breeding facility, which was operated by its subsidiary Envigo, the Humane Society said.