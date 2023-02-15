Ohio AG drops charges against NewsNation reporter arrested during East Palestine news conference

The charges against Evan Lambert, a NewsNation reporter who was arrested during Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine's news conference regarding the train derailment in East Palestine, have been dropped, according to Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost.

The AG's Office said its Special Prosecution Section was tasked with handling the charges at the request of the Columbiana County Municipal Court.

DeWine, along with state and federal authorities, held a news conference Feb. 8 and said that it was safe for residents of East Palestine and the surrounding areas to return to their homes.

During the news conference, Lambert was asked to stop giving a live report because he was too loud, according to DeWine's Office. Officials said, "The volume of his reporting was perceived to be interfering with the event."

Lambert was later charged with criminal trespass and resisting arrest and booked into Columbiana County Jail. He was released later that night.

The reporter's arrest was captured on a police body camera.

OSHP release body camera footage of NewsNation reporter being arrested

“My office has reviewed the relevant video and documentary evidence, and is dismissing the charges against Evan Lambert as unsupported by sufficient evidence," Yost said. “While journalists could conceivably be subject to criminal charges for trespassing in some situations, this incident is not one of them. The reporter was lawfully present at a press conference called by the Governor of the state. His conduct was consistent with the purpose of the event and his role as a reporter.”

