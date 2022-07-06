Robert E. Crimo III, the suspect accused of killing seven and wounding dozens at a Fourth of July Parade in Highland Park, Illinois, faced a judge Wednesday and will not be given the opportunity to post bond.

Crimo was charged with seven counts of murder on Tuesday.

"We do believe Crimo pre-planned this attack for several weeks," said Deputy Chief Chris Covelli of the Lake County Sheriff's Office. "He brought a high-powered rifle to this parade. He accessed the roof of a business via a fire escape ladder and began opening fire on the innocent Independence Day celebration-goers."

Prosecutors said he confessed to the shooting. They said Crimo offered the confession voluntarily.

"His statement was voluntary...He went into details about what he had done. He admitted to what he had done," said lead prosecutor Eric Rinehart, Lake County state's attorney.

Rinehart added that Crimo did not intentionally leave a weapon behind and that the firearm recovered on the scene fell out of a bag.

Crimo notified the court Wednesay that he does not have an attorney. Tom Durkin, who was slated to be his attorney, said he cannot provide representation. Crimo will meet with a public defender before his next hearing, which was scheduled for July 28.

Covelli said on Wednesday that Crimo went to Madison, Wisconsin, on Monday, saw another celebration, and "seriously contemplated" committing another attack. Covelli said Crimo had 60 rounds when he was in Madison.

Covelli would not say why Crimo went to Wisconsin in the first place.

Rinehart said additional charges will be filed, including attempted murder and aggravated battery with a firearm against those he wounded during the attack.