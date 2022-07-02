Pride parade returns in London on 50th anniversary

The streets of London have been filled with color as the U.K. capital marked 50 years of Pride. A vibrant crowd of hundreds of thousands turned out to either take part in or watch the festivities.

They formed a spectacle of rainbow flags, glitter and sequins. The parade came after two years of cancellations because of the coronavirus pandemic and a half-century after London's first march to celebrate Pride in 1972.

Saturday's procession took on a similar route to the original. It started outside Hyde Park and toured the streets towards Westminster.