Divers off the coast of the Florida Keys took pumpkin carving to a whole new level

A pumpkin carving contest was held 25 feet underwater on Saturday. The divers were transported by boat to a spot off of the Florida Keys.

This was the 24th year for the contest, which had a pirate theme this year.

Part of the challenge was keeping the buoyant pumpkins underwater as they would naturally float to the surface.

Some of the curious saltwater fish enjoyed nibbling on leftover pumpkin pieces.